Lizzo opens up about depression amid harassment allegations

Lizzo opened up about her struggles with depression during her Wednesday concert in Los Angeles.

The singer revealed that she hit a low point in 2023 after facing sexual harassment lawsuits.

"I named [my album 'Love in Real Life'] because about a year and a half ago... I was in such a dark, deep depression," Lizzo told the crowd at the Wiltern Theater.

"I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn't want to be seen."

The About Damn Time singer explained that an experience at a concert helped her change her perspective. "As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn't know, looked at me and said, 'Lizzo, I love you.' And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good," she said.

She described the moment as "f—ing life-saving."

"And after that experience I was like, 'Damn, you can't get this s— on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life."

The singer shared her story to potentially reach anyone dealing with "depression, or darkness, or felt so betrayed by someone they trusted or was lied on and hated on for those lies."

In August 2023, Lizzo was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit by several former background dancers. She denied the allegations, calling them "outrageous" and "unbelievable."

More claims of sexual harassment followed, including a lawsuit from former stylist Asha Daniels.

In December 2024, it was reported that Daniels' suit was dropped. A source close to Lizzo said the singer "won't stop fighting the 'false' allegations" and refuses to settle.

The Truth Hurts crooner is still facing multiple ongoing lawsuits from former employees claiming sexual and racial harassment and a toxic work environment. She maintains that the allegations against her are false.