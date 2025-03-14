Why Kevin Hart stopped doing his own movie stunts?

Kevin Hart blames Ice Cube for making him rethink doing his own stunts in movies.

On the latest episode of Hot Ones, Hart shared a story about filming Ride Along with Ice Cube.

"I got a good [story] about Ice Cube," Hart recalled. "We were doing Ride Along. While doing the stunt, Ice Cube punched one of the stuntmen in the face for real by accident, and the stunt guy kind of [got] knocked out for a second."

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor continued, “I remember Cube just hugging the stunt guy like, ‘You are going to be all right.’ … The stunt guy was like, ‘No, I’m alright,’ [and] you [could] just see his nose bleeding a little bit.”

Hart continued, "I was like, 'Oh! That can happen? We can actually get hit?'... The energy that I used to have … younger me was like, 'Throw me on the fucking table! You have got to slam me? Go ahead. Just do it, do one take so we get the real reaction.' But now I'm 45. I don't even want to run."

The incident made Hart appreciate the stunt community more. "Those guys do not get enough credit, man," he said. "There should be a stunt award. They really do not get enough love."

Hart praised the talent and risks taken by stuntmen, saying, "Some of these movies that you have watched and fallen in love with where guys are falling from buildings or going through windows or falling down cliffs — they are using real people for that."