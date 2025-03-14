Amanda Seyfried reveals how Taylor Swift helped deal with ‘Long Bright River’ filming

Amanda Seyfried on Long Bright River filming

Amanda Seyfried took Taylor Swift’s help while dealing with tough filming schedule of her latest project, Long Bright River.

The actress seems to knows the power of a good Taylor Swift jam session—especially when filming gets emotionally intense.

The Mean Girls star, 38, recently shared how she leaned on Swift’s music to decompress while working on Long Bright River, Peacock’s upcoming crime drama based on Liz Moore’s bestselling novel.

Seyfried plays Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia cop investigating a series of murders targeting sex workers—while also searching for her missing sister, Casey (Ashleigh Cummings), a drug-addicted sex worker living on the streets.

With themes of addiction, corruption, and family trauma, Long Bright River isn’t exactly lighthearted fare.

So how did Seyfried shake off the heaviness after a long day on set? The Tortured Poets Department and Midnights.

“My assistant and I would drive to work together and drive home together,” Seyfried explained.

“I think we kind of laughed a lot and gossiped a lot to and from work. So when the hard shit happened, when I was playing all that emotional stuff, we just wouldn’t take it back in the car with us, subconsciously.”

And when things got especially heavy?

“We would listen to Taylor Swift really loud some days because the commute is sometimes 90 minutes.”

With Long Bright River tackling everything from the opioid crisis to police corruption, Seyfried’s approach to separating work from real life sounds like a solid plan.