Earl Spencer’s girlfriend makes bold statement in court dispute

Earl Spencer's girlfriend, Cat Jarman is setting the record straight about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, in a media interview to counter speculation about her health.

The Norwegian archaeologist has disclosed that she felt compelled to reveal her diagnosis.

Jarman is currently engaged in a legal battle with the Earl’s estranged wife Countess Spencer accusing her of unlawfully sharing private details about her medical condition.

Her lawsuit initially field in the High Court last October kept the diagnosis confidential. However, as speculation grew Jarman decided to publicaly disclose her condition in an interview with MailOnline in December.

According to newly released court documnts, Jarman stated that the public scrutiny surrounding her case caused distress for both her and her children.

For the unversed, Countess Spencer, who was married to the Earl for 13 years, has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana officially announced his separation from the Countess in June last year.