Donatella Versace announces successor as her reign comes to an end

The designer, 69, is 'excited to see Versace through new eyes'

Donatella Versace is stepping down as chief creative officer of the iconic fashion house, marking the end of a defining era.

The 69-year-old designer announced her departure on Thursday, revealing that Miu Miu’s former design and image director, Dario Vitale, will take over starting April 1.

“Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes,” she shared on Instagram.

Versace, who took the reins after her brother Gianni’s tragic death in 1997, reflected on her time leading the brand. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity,” she wrote.

Though she’s stepping away from design, Donatella won’t be leaving entirely. She’ll take on a new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, continuing to represent the fashion house she helped shape. “Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” she assured fans.

Vitale, an industry veteran who worked under Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu since 2010, expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise, and dedication.”

His appointment also fuels speculation that the Prada Group may be eyeing a Versace acquisition from Capri Holdings.