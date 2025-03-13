Kate Middleton ‘has always carried herself with Royal grace,’ expert claims

As the Prince and Princess of Wales approach their 14th wedding anniversary next month, their enduring romance remains a testament to their strong bond.
However, their romance journey was not bed of roses. Over 20 years ago, when they first met as students at St Andrews University, their relationship blossomed, but post-graduation, they faced a brief breakup.
It is important to mention, that time Prince William was focused on his military training, while Kate Middleton, alongisde her sister Pippa, was often seen attending high-profile social events.
One such occasion was the launch of a book by historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, where she crossed paths with socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, a close friend of William’s who later passed away.
Acxcording to reports shared on Mirror, Tara approached Kate with concern , asking how she was coping after the split. Kate, however, remained poised, insisting she was fine.
And now royal expert Richard Eden writes in the publication: ‘She made clear with her body language that she didn't wish to discuss the subject.’
Fast forward to today, and the Princess of Wales continues to handle public scrutiny with the same grace..
