Hailey Bieber ditches Justin Bieber for solo trip amid split rumours

Hailey Bieber went on a solo trip without Justin Bieber as speculations of marital woes resurface.
The 28-year-old model sparked rumours as she flew to Paris for the Paris Fashion Week without her husband.
Hailey stunned onlookers as she rocked multiple stylish outfits throughout the week.
The supermodel cheered on her pal Bella Hadid, sitting in the front row beside Zoe Kravitz, as she closed the Saint Laurent runway show.
Hailey was then seen leaving the show with Bella, as the two bffs held hands.
While the supermodel returned to the Fashion Week after taking a break, her husband was seen dining out at Dialog Café in West Hollywood, California.
The separate outings of the couple come after Justin shut down the rumours about his health concerns and marital woes, saying he has “nothing to prove.”
“WE HAVE NOTHING TO PROVE TODAY JUST THE GIFT OF LIFE TODAY TO ACCEPT AND RECEIVE," he wrote on Instagram Stories.
“NOTHING IS OWED TO US AND WE DONT OWE ANYONE ANYTHING,” he continued with a heart emoji.
