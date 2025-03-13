Jack Quaid reflects on bittersweet farewell of 'The Boys'

The final season of hit The Boys has finally came to a close, as Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, is feeling all kinds of emotions.

During a recent interview, the actor described the ending as "bittersweet," a perfect way to sum up how fans might feel about saying goodbye to the hit show.

Jack shared with Extra, "I'm working on Season 5 of ‘The Boys’ right now. I'm in Toronto. It's our last season. It's going to be very bittersweet, but we're about halfway done shooting and it's going to be awesome. I'm just going to miss everybody."

The 32-year old actor believes that fans of the series will be satisfied with the ending.

He continued: "It's gonna be an incredible last season. I think it's a really great payoff."

Jack is the son of famous stars Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, and he’s been open about how lucky sometimes he feels to be a "nepo baby." He admitted that he definitely got some great opportunities in his career that many others might not have.

He told to The Daily Beast: "I'm inclined to agree. I am an immensely privileged person, was able to get representation pretty early on, and that's more than half the battle.”

"I knew the door was open for me in a lot of ways that it's just not for a lot of actors."

Jack went on saying, "And I've just tried to work as hard as I possibly can to prove that I deserve to walk through that door. So if that's in the rom-com space, it's got to be different enough, and I need to work my a** off."