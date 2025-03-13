Demi Moore finally shares why she wanted to win this year’s Oscar

Demi Moore has finally shared why she was eager to win her first ever Academy Award.

Multiple sources in the industry told RadarOnline.com that the loss hit her hard mainly because she previously earned a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in The Substance.

This was Demi’s first ever Oscar nomination after working in Hollywood for over 30 years.

But the real reason to win an Academy Awards was for her former husband Bruce Willis who's diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

Another source spilled to New Idea, “Demi wanted it for Bruce more than anything. She knows how much it would have meant for him to see her giving an Oscar speech.”

The insider continued, “When they were a couple, Bruce and Demi were a formidable force in Hollywood. Together they have made this town a lot of money.”

However, the source noted, “Demi would have loved for him to have seen (Oscar glory) happen to at least one of them.”

Earlier this month, Demi lost out to Mikey Madison for the Best Actress trophy for her role in Anora.

Meanwhile, Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31.