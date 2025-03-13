Kanye West returns with another controversial move amid divorce rumours

Kanye West, music mogul who is now considered as most controversial of Hollywood, is making waves again with another daring move, leaving people wondering about his current mental health status.

The famous rapper and designer has announced that all males aged five and older who want to be a part of his choir must shave their heads.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, is bringing back his gospel choir which he started back in 2019, and he's now looking for male singers.

He shared on Instagram, captioning: "Sunday service the next frontier is recruiting male choir members."

"Those selected are required to shave their heads. Shaved heads are not required to audition," he added.

"The audition location is in Los Angeles and will be given upon RSVP."

The Heartless rapper went on saying, "Open auditions will be held on Thursday, March 13, at 4 PM. Auditions are open to ages five and up."

The gospel choir started as a nonprofit group, focused on making a positive impact through music, helping with education, charity, and supporting the community.

However, according to the IRS, the group lost its tax-exempt status in May last year because it didn’t file the required paperwork for three years in a row.