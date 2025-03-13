'Lilo & Stitch' trailer garners criticism for character changes

Disney backed 'Lilo & Stitch' is set to release on May 21, 2025

Disney has finally dropped the trail blazing trailer of Lilo & Stitch live action remake.

The upcoming animated film is a remake of 2002 film, depicting the story of a young orphan girl named Lilo, who is raised by her sister Nani after the death of their parents.

The girl adopts a pet, Stitch, who is genetically engineered extraterrestrial creature, with whom Lilo develops a close bond.

As soon as the trailer came out, many fans felt the childhood nostalgia it bought along. Meanwhile, there were some, who pointed out some character changes which for them were quite unsettling.

Netizens find the character of 'Pleakley', portrayed by Billy Magnussen, petrifying as one of them wrote, “Jfc Pleakley looks terrifying.”

Another wrote, “Wait wth did they do to Pleakly he looks so terrifying.”

Where some found it disturbing, others are upset that 2025s green alien does not disguise by cross dressing.

One of the admirable and fun facts about the old Lilo and Stitch was; it had Pleakly wearing women’s dresses and wigs.

One critic penned on Reddit, “OK fine, only criticism I have with the lilo and stitch trailer is how Pleakley has a human disguise instead of his cross dressing,”

“A Pleakley not indulging in fabulous wigs and women’s wear isn’t Pleakley at all”, wrote another.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the forthcoming comedy adventure features Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Chris Sanders, Zach Galifianakis and others.