Selena Gomez’s mother claps back at male investor over snide comment

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey has recently clapped back at a male investor after he made a snide comment about her achievements.

Mandy took to Instagram on March 10 and posted of herself holding Selena as a baby as she recalled a business meeting when the investor told her that giving birth to the Emilia Perez star was her biggest success.

In her social media post, Selena’s mom began, “All my female entrepreneurs! Quick lesson, if someone ever discredits you, even with a proven track record, be kind to yourself and let it motivate you.”

“Fundraising for your dream can take the life out of you and instill false doubt,” she continued.

Mandy said, “I have given my all for everything I have and especially Wondermind.”

“I have hurdles to jump for many different reasons, but this one made me laugh. I had a pitch, we nailed it, I was the only woman in the pitch,” recounted the 48-year-old.

Mandy mentioned, “The investor went on and on about the other players and looked at me and said, ‘And Mandy, you gave birth to Selena.’”

“I took a minute and just laughed while saying, ’Yes, hell yes I did and the singer’s Gracie and 13 Reasons Why and Wondermind and I must say, that’s a bigger accomplishment [than] being charismatic,’” stated the entrepreneur.

Mandy noted she’s a “mom, CEO and co-founder to a company that is made to better people’s life”.

“Don’t try to shame me or downplay motherhood. I’m quite happy with how my life turned out,” she admitted.

The Only Murders in the Building actress' mother explained, “I hope he gets happy with his and learn to respect all people and not Bro out to get the courage to attempt an insult.”

“Missed the mark, my guy,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Mandy reportedly cofounded the mental health organisation Wondermind with her daughter Selena.