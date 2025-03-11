Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates final days of pregnancy with dreamy shoot

Hailie Jade first revealed her pregnancy in Eminem's 'Temporary' music video

Hailie Jade Scott can't wait to welcome home her little bundle of joy.

On Sunday, March 10, Eminem’s daughter shared dreamy maternity photos on Instagram, cradling her baby bump in a silky light blue ensemble. Kneeling among vases of white flowers, Hailie looked radiant as she looked down lovingly at her soon-to-be newborn.

“So close to meeting baby boy,” the mom-to-be captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

The influencer, who is expecting her first child with husband Evan McClintock, has been excited about her new chapter. On a February episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, she called her unborn son her “dream podcast guest” and reflected on the surreal journey to parenthood.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it,” she admitted. “I have to meet this human that I’ve created. What’s he gonna look like? What’s his personality gonna be [like]?”

Back in October, she and McClintock announced that they were expecting in a sweet Instagram post with the caption, "mom & dad est. 2025."

Her dad was one of the first to know. Scott surprised Eminem with a sonogram and a “Grandpa” Detroit Lions jersey — moments that later appeared in the rapper’s emotional Temporary music video from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

Scott, 28, met McClintock at Michigan State University, and after seven years together, they tied the knot in May 2024 in Battle Creek, Michigan.