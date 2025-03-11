'Parenthood' star Dax Shepard opens about getting lower salary than co-actors

Dax Shepard features in six seasons of 'Parenthood' from 2010-2025

Dax Shepard has candidly spoken about getting little amount of money for Parenthood.

The 50-year-old actor, who starred in the popular NBC show for straight five years from 2010-2015 as Crosby Braverman, shared about the salary without any hesitation.

Dax admitted that he knew for a long time that he is being paid less than his other co-stars but he made sure that it did not affect him by any means.

"I know I was making among the lowest of all the actors”, The Ranch actor added.

Even though, he had a little wage yet he never stepped back in chipping in money along with other cast mates to buy thank you presents for the crew. He used to buy the cheapest items like a mug.

At the Armchair Expert Podcast, Shepard told co-star Lauren Graham, that he was still happy working on the show despite low pay scale.

He stated, "Every job I had ever had in my life prior to Parenthood, I made a point to find out what everyone was making. I'd always figure it out—either a conversation where I get it out of them or I backchannel through an agent."

Developed by Jason Katims, Parenthood ran on air for six-seasons.