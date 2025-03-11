Wendy Williams passes psych exam with perfect score after her plea for help

The former talk show hostess is fighting for her freedom from her guardianship

Wendy Williams isn’t faltering in her fight for freedom.

Just a day after begging paparazzi for help from her assisted living facility, the former talk show host aced a psychiatric evaluation, scoring a perfect 10 out of 10, according to TMZ.

A psychiatrist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York reportedly determined her “mental capacity is fully intact,” a finding that could impact her ongoing battle to end her court-ordered guardianship.

The evaluation took place after Williams, 60, was removed from her assisted living home by ambulance on Monday. Sources told the outlet that she “scored 10 out of 10” on a capacity test, and the results will be sent to a judge overseeing her case to end her court-appointed guardianship.

However, the exam did not assess whether she was misdiagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a condition she has repeatedly denied having.

Williams’ hospitalisation came after she made a dramatic plea for help. On Monday morning, she was seen tossing a handwritten note from her fifth-floor window that read, “Help! Wendy!!”

The note, addressed to a photographer outside, led to a police wellness check.

The former Wendy Williams Show hostess has been fighting to regain control over her life, recently signing an affidavit requesting her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, be removed. She also fired her court-appointed attorney, Linda Redlisky, as part of her ongoing legal battle.