What Kylie Jenner said to Timothée during ‘forced’ courtside moment?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, lovebirds who recently shared some cosy moments at a recent basketball game BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, had fans gossiping about their "forced PDA" moment.

Some fans believe that their public display of affection seemed a little too good to be true, and now, new details about what they were saying to each other have added fuel to the fire.

Kylie and Timothée, who have been in the spotlight for a while now, hit a rough patch during the match between Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert. However, their awkward exchange didn’t fly under the radar, as fans and media were quick to judge the tension between them.

Forensic lipreader, Jeremy Freeman, told DailyMail that the reality star asked A Complete Unknown actor for a photo, but he seemed a little too caught up in the match to pay full attention.

He appeared to be agreeing to take the photo but made it clear that he was focused on the game, telling her, "Wait a minute, love."

As The Kardashians star kissed him, she playfully insisted, "Eye contact!" but Timothée, still focused on the game, responded nonchalantly, "Go on, yum, yep."

After the kiss, Timothée winced as he sat down, letting out an “Ow,” which immediately caught Kylie’s attention. Worried, she checked on him, but he brushed it off.

Whatever the case may be, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are clearly keeping people guessing about their current relationship status.