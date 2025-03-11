Prince Louis minor accident: Princess Charlotte sensibly avoid making fuss

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were involved in a minor accident during a major royal event.

The incident happened when the siblings were watching Trooping the Colour, King Charles III's first birthday parade as monarch, from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June, 2023.

Charlotte leaned in next to her little brother Louis, accidentally leading to a clash of heads. But, the two decided to "act like nothing happened" to avoid attention or create a scene.

However, the clip went viral and attracted massive comments from royal fans as they two did not made a fuss and maintained the "never complain" spirit of the British royal family.

The princess was seen rubbing the side of her head several times, apparently still in pain from the collision, but did not appear to tell her parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, who were just behind her.

The TikTok post carried onscreen captions that stated Charlotte "accidentally bumps into Louis' head" then "decides to act like nothing happened."

Trooping the Colour is the official birthday military parade for the British monarch and takes place in June each year, irrespective of when the actual birthday is. Queen Elizabeth II was born in April and King Charles in November, but Trooping is always in June.



