King Charles receives shocking message from Australia

Australian man, who claims to be secret love child of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, has shared some interesting things about his bond with Prince Harry.

Simon Dorante-Day, in an interview with Australia’s Channel Seven, revealed that he and the Duke of Sussex have a “bond” as the “black sheep of the royal family.”

He went on explaining: “I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight. He has a bone to pick with Charles. Just like I do.”

However, the members of the royal family, who are not strangers to seeing their names attached to odd reports, turned a deaf ear to such rumours and allegations.

Firm maintained the “never complain, never explain” mantra. Harry also avoided sharing his thoughts on the claims.

In his memoir "Spare", King Charles III's younger son Harry got a few things off his chest and addressed those old rumours that he is not the child of King Charles. But the Prince did not comment on the man who claims he is Harry’s half-brother.

Dorante-Day, as reported by Cheat Sheet, revealed his desire to meet Meghan as well, wishing that he could “hug her.”

He also sees similarities between the Duchess of Sussex and his indigenous wife saying: “When people say he looks very nervous and jumpy, I understand where Harry is coming from with that. I can tell that he’s worried about someone attacking Meghan and saying something that will force her to react. My wife is the same, so I can relate."

He even advised the Duke of Sussex, saying: "Harry is to let her go, to let Meghan say what she wants to say. People have been racist and insensitive to Meghan, she should give it back to critics without people looking down on her … People are so ignorant.”