Robert Pattinson reveals how Zendaya helped with major ‘The Drama’ issue

Robert Pattinson recalls having 2-hour long phone call with Zendaya over a dialogue in 'The Drama'

Robert Pattinson shared how his co-star Zendaya saved him from losing his mind over the script of his new film, The Drama.

"We had a scene together in it that was driving me crazy," said the Mickey 17 star in an interview for French magazine Premiere, as he recalled preparing for a day of filming opposite to Zendaya.

"I was desperately looking for its meaning, to the point of writing pages and pages of textual analysis," he added. "I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene in question."

On the call, the Twilight actor shared his "doubts" about the dialogue and "spoke for two hours" straight.

He noted that the Euphoria actress "very calmly" and "finally made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning."

The new dad also revealed that prior to the phone call, the dialogue had been making him "go crazy for three days."

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson shared that reading too far into scripts is part of his personal filmmaking process.

"I tend to stumble over the meaning of things. To the point of overdoing it, trying to solve mysteries that aren't really mysteries."

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, also stars Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim.

Per IndieWire, the romance comedy-drama "centres on a couple whose romance takes an unexpected turn before their wedding." The Drama does not yet have a release date.