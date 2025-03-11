Holly Willoughby has officially stepped away from co-hosting ITV’s rebooted game show You Bet!

Holly Willoughby will not be returning as co-host for ITV’s You Bet! revival, citing scheduling issues, the network has confirmed.

The veteran presenter who has entertained millions of fans since decades is stepping away from sharing screen presence alongside Stephen Mulhern but can make an appearance as a guest panallist in the upcoming season.

It is to pertienent to mention that ITV recenly announced open applications for the next installment of the show that has created curiosity about Holly’s next ventures.

The mother of three is widely-known for her appearance on This Morning before stepping down in October 2023 following a harrowing kidnapping plot, leading her to immediately exit the show after more than a decade.

Her departure followed the controversial exit of the co-host Phillip Schofield, who resigned amid shocking revelations of an inappropriate relationship with a younger colleague.

Despite all these scenarios,Holly has since made a steady return to television fronting Dancing on Ice, and Netflix’s survival series Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Speaking about the upheaval in her life, she admitted in an interview with The Sunday Timnes: ’It’s been a diffcult year- there’s no way around that.’

Holly’s new move marks another shift in her evolving career. A s she navigates new opportunities, fans eagerly await her next move in the entertainment world.