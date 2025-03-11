Sabrina Carpenter gets new security for UK tour

Sabrina Carpenter hires two new A-list security guard for UK Tour

Sabrina Carpenter is making sure she stays safe during her UK tour.

If fans were hoping to bump into the songstress while she’s in the UK, you might need to rethink your strategy—because her new security team will make that nearly impossible.

The Espresso singer has recruited not one but two towering bodyguards to keep things in check during her Short N’ Sweet Tour, and let’s just say they aren’t exactly easy to miss.

One of them is Mason James, a 7-foot-tall security pro who used to guard TOWIE star James Argent.

The other? None other than Pascal Duvier, the former bodyguard of Kim Kardashian, who famously lost his job after the reality star’s 2016 Paris robbery.

Sabrina was first spotted with Mason and Pascal at the Brit Awards, where she was swiftly whisked off stage at London’s O2 Arena.

At first, it seemed like a one-off arrangement, but an insider has revealed to The Sun that Pascal has now joined her team on a more permanent basis.

"Pascal hit it off with Sabrina and she feels very comfortable around him. He had a tough few years after the incident with Kim in Paris, but he is still well regarded," the source shared.

"Pascal was by Sabrina’s side at the Brits with Mason, and now he is accompanying her on tour in the UK. Sabrina’s tour is off the charts in terms of demand, and fans have been clamoring to meet her outside of hotels and when she’s traveling between venues. Pascal will be there during the tour to make sure everything runs smoothly."

He’s already been spotted guarding her at Annabel’s members’ club in London, where high-profile fans like Janet Jackson, Harry Styles, Emma Bunton, and Salma Hayek showed up for her O2 performances.

The extra layer of security makes sense, considering Sabrina’s growing fame.

Just last summer, one of her previous security guards made headlines after accidentally whacking a fan in the face with an umbrella during a chaotic scene outside BBC Radio 1.

With Pascal and Mason now running the show, it’s safe to say that kind of chaos won’t be happening again anytime soon—though fans hoping to sneak a selfie might need to start thinking outside the box.