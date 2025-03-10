Doechii continues to follow in Cardi B's footsteps with major Billboard award

Doechii is making history once again.
The rising rapper has been named Billboard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, just two years after winning the Rising Star award. She will be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 29 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, praised Doechii for her "bold creativity and impressive talent," adding that her genre-blending music is "redefining what it means to be a trailblazer in the music industry."
The Tampa-born artist is only the second rapper to earn the title, following Cardi B in 2020.
Doechii’s meteoric rise has been unstoppable.
Earlier this month, she won a Grammy for Best Rap Album with Alligator Bites Never Heal, making her just the second solo woman to claim the award after Cardi B.
Days later, she was named Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards.
Her success is reflected on the charts, too; Alligator Bites Never Heal climbed to No. 14 on the Billboard 200, and her hit singles What It Is (Block Boy) and Denial Is a River both landed in the Hot 100’s top 30.
