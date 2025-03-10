Kate Middleton steals King Charles' thunder as she returns to spotlight

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has made a stunning return to Commonwealth Day Service for the first time in two years amid her cancer recovery.

The Princess of Wales stole the limelight as she joined the royal family in celebration on March 10, 2025 in London.

Princess Catherine beamed with joy and exuded high spirits after receiving an honour from the King and the royal family, effectively quashing rumours of a feud with her relatives.

She mingled with William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester for the commemoration, which is observed by people all over the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother put on a stylish display in red dress with a bow detail and matching hat. She paid a huge tribuite to the Late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana with her sweet gesture as she wore the late monarch's four-strand Garrard pearl choker with diamond clasp and William and Harry's mother Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings.

Kate remained out of the spotlight for most of the year to prioritise her health. She shared delightful news about her victory against cancer in September.