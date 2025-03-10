Andrew Garfield's Oscar winning film soon to be scraped from Amazon Prime

Quentin Tarantino calls Andrew Garfield starrer as one of the top films

Andrew Garfield, Oscar nominated actor’s most-watched film is soon going to be removed from Amazon Prime.

The fans of the Academy Award winning film will no longer be able to watch the iconic 2010 movie anymore on Prime.

Starring Andrew, Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson, The Social Network is a globally acclaimed film which bagged three Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Editing.

Besides these, the David Fincher directorial also received five other nominations.

The historical drama revolved around Jesse, who played fonder of Facebook Mark Zukerberg. The movie showcased how the widely-used social media site came into being.

The Now You See Me actor, in the movie, plays a tech genius who aims at building a social networking site for his Harvard University friends.

The Spider-Man actor portrays Eduardo Saverin, who strongly supports his friend Mark in achieving his goal.

The Social Network became a critical and commercial success grossing around $224 million.

Ace filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino also labelled the film as one of the best.

"It is number one because it's the best, that's all! It crushes all the competition”, he stated at the French cinema magazine Premiere.

Backed by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures, the Garfield starrer is set to be axed on March 24.