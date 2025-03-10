Young Tom Riddle actor Hero Fiennes-Tiffin wants to return for 'Harry Potter'

HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series was confirmed in 2023

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin is ready to hop on the Hogwarts express at a moment’s notice, given he receives his Hogwarts letter.

The actor, who played a young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, told Us Weekly he’d “100 percent” be open to returning for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot.

“Tell them to,” he added, flashing a playful “call me” gesture at the Picture This premiere in New York City on March 5.

If the opportunity does come up, the After star knows exactly where he belongs.

“I don’t think I could be anyone else,” Fiennes-Tiffin, now 27, said, doubling down on his Hogwarts house loyalty. “I’m not just Team Tom Riddle, I’m Team Slytherin as well… I’m Slytherin ‘till I die.”

HBO’s Harry Potter series, announced in 2023, promises a “decade-long” adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, with a fresh cast stepping into the iconic roles. While Fiennes-Tiffin’s return isn’t confirmed, fans have already started speculating about a possible Riddle resurgence.

Looking back on his Harry Potter days, Fiennes-Tiffin — who is also the nephew of Voldemort’s actor Ralph Fiennes — says one of his fondest memories was working with the late Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore.

“I was like 9 or 10, just chilling with him, making jokes all the time,” he recalled. “Also, he had massive hands — like, huge.”

As the reboot takes shape, Dexter star John Lithgow has been confirmed to take over as Dumbledore after Gambon’s death in September 2023.