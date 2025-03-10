Meghan Markle’s name shift sparks Royal shockwaves

Meghan Markle’s decision to publicly talk about the surname ‘Sussex’ has ignited speculation about her moves, with the royal insiders noting it carries significant message.

The Duchess of Sussex invited actress Mindy Kaling to her much-discussed Netflix series With Love, Meghan, where she made it clear that she prefers ‘Meghan Sussex’ over her maiden name.

She also reinforeced this preference during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was iintroduced using her title-linked surname.

Meghan’s move has led royal fans to believe she is making a strategic and deliberate statement about her connection to the Sussex title.

A palace source told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, ‘ It’s clearly a warning shot, empahisizing the importance of the title to her and Harry-perhaps even a subtle warning against any discussion of stripping them of it.’

Specualtion has also grown that the Sussexes’ titles could become abargaining chip if they continue with tell-all- books or high profile interviews, remininiscent of their bombshell Oprah Winfreybombshell appearance.

Although harry and Meghan has stepped back from the royal duties four years back, they still retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, despite no longer using the HRH styling in business ventures.

With Meghan publicly dlubling down on her chocie of surname, many are left wondering---what’s next for the Sussex brand?