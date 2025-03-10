Simon Fisher-Becker ‘The Fat Friar’ died at the age of 63

Simon Fisher-Becker, who was renowned for his roles in Doctor Who and Harry Potter has devastated the fans as he passed away.

The actor died at the age of 63, on Sunday, March 9th, according to his agent Kim Barry’s statement.

Simon was much-loved for his recurring role in Doctor Who, in which he starred alongside Matt Smith as Crespallion black markeeter Dorium Maldovar in the fifth and sixth series of the BBC series.

He was also famous for his character of ghost The Fat Friar in the 2001 adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

In statement to Daily Mail, Kim said, “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing.”

“I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC's Dr Who,” he added.

“Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone.”

He concluded the message with condolences to the departed’s family and fans.