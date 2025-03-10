Mariah Carey’s unhealthy lifestyle can negatively affect her health

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the singer “is not taking care of herself. She loves a late night and a party, and it could cost her everything – her voice, career and even her life”.

However, the source noted, “Mariah is Mariah, and no-one can tell her what to do.”

The news came after singer was seen in a recent concert walking slowly on stage and it was reported that her stilettos were part of the problem.

“They were too high and she could barely walk in them,” said an insider.

But the issue is Mariah revealed she doesn’t care of all these petty things and only wanted to keep up with decades-younger stars like wearing sky-high heels and skimpy outfits on stage.

Another source mentioned that the Emotions crooner “treat every night like it’s New Year's Eve – sleeping all day and staying up all night”.

A few insiders close to the singer warned that alcohol, fast-food binges and not enough sleep had affected her body.

It is pertinent to mention that Mariah is also an “extreme night owl that she doesn't eat dinner till 2am”.

An insider remarked, “She loves to send her assistant out to get late-night burgers and fries and shakes for everyone.”

For the unversed, Mariah had been struggling in her life that included broken romances, the deaths of her mother and sister and a bipolar II diagnosis.

One source pointed out that every “night is a party and that's just not healthy. She's not 25 or even 35 anymore. She's 55 and the years of loose living are catching up”.

“People around her pray she has the fortitude and sense to turn things around. The feeling is it's not too late,” added an insider.