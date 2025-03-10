Blake Lively’s SXSW premiere turns chaotic after bizarre fan allegations

Blake Lively’s biggest moment at the recent SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor, co-starred Anna Kendrick, took an unexpected turn when the controversy erupted over an unusual incident.

Laurie Feig, wife of movie director Paul Feig, was accused of pretending to be a fan at the event, leaving many scratching their heads.

A photo of Laurie standing behind a railing near Lively had people gossiping about the situation, with some accusing her of "pretending to be a fan."

However, it didn’t take long for a YouTuber to pick up the drama and create more buzz.

The Youtuber wrote: "Why is the director of Another Simple Favor’s wife pretending to be a fan in the crowd waiting for Blake on the red carpet to take a selfie?"

"Watch how many PR bots reply that 'this is normal', 'internalized misogyny', and 'why do you care?'", he added.

But later, more photos cleared things up that the wife of the director wasn’t actually in the fan section. She was on the same side as the red carpet, while the actress, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, had stepped over to greet fans.

And the photo, which is going viral, was taken by a festival guest with no ties to either woman.

For the unversed, Blake Lively is currently in the middle of a heated public legal drama with co-star Justin Baldoni, and the drama began in December when she sued him for sexual assault.