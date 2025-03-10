Danny McBride shares how Bradley Cooper joined ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Danny McBride, who created the Gemstone series and plays the eldest sibling Jesse Gemstone, opened up to the People Magazine about how he managed to cast Bradley Cooper in the fourth season.

During its premiere in Los Angeles, The Eastbound & Down star, said about Cooper’s appearance in episode one, "You know what? I would imagine that I would’ve had to persuade him."

"I sent him the script and he called me back pretty quickly. He liked what was presented," he added.

Appreciating his dedication, McBride went on to say, "What was interesting is [Cooper] had actually never seen The Gemstones before, but he didn’t want to watch it until we were done shooting."

"He didn’t want it to influence him, which I appreciate. I thought that was a good way to approach this," he continued.

The Righteous Gemstones, which also stars Adam DeVine and John Goodman, follows a family of televangelists who find wealth in running a renowned megachurch and try to protect their religious empire.

The two of them have previously worked together, co-starring in the 2015 film Aloha, which also stars Emma Stone, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray and John Krasinski.

The upcoming season four of The Righteous Gemstone premiered on HBO on March 9.