Meghan Markle beams after King Charles sends message of peace

Meghan Markle made a delightful appearance after King Charles issued a message of peace during times of crisis.

The Duchess of Sussex has not been in contact with her in-laws since she stepped down from her senior royal position with husband Prince Harry in 2020. The Sussexes and the royals have been in a years-long feud and reports indicating slim chances of a reconciliation.

The monarch, who is the head of the Commonwealth, personally wrote a message in which he encouraged to focus on how differences can become a “source of strength” rather than conflict.

On Sunday, just an hour after Buckingham Palace released the King’s statement, Meghan took to her social media with a special video, in which she appeared to enjoy a nice sunny day.

In the video clip, the former Suits actress is seen making flower bouquet from her garden as jazz music plays in the background. There is also an adorable shot of her dog soaking in the sunshine as it lounges on the lawn chair.

“A sweet pea Sunday,” Meghan captioned the post. “Happy weekend, friends!”

Meanwhile, King lauded the Commonwealth’s “remarkable” nations for “coming together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”