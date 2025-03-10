King Charles Music Room unveils monarch’s favourite songs: Full List

King Charles, who isn’t known as the most laid-back member of the royal family, is putting on display a rare side of him, which the public would not have anticipated from a monarch before.

In a bid to honour his subjects on the annual Commonwealth Day, the King decided to take help of music to mark the key date on the royal calendar.

Buckingham Palace on Monday released a delightful video of the King announcing the release of his playlist, which gives a glimpse into his 'personal musical taste.

Here The King’s Music Room complete song list:

Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers

My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small

The Loco-Motion – Kylie Minogue

The Very Thought of You – Al Bowlly

La Vie En Rose – Grace Jones

Love Me Again – Raye

Mpempem Do Me – Daddy Lumba

Kante – Davido (feat Fave)

The Click Song – Miriam Makeba

My Country Man – Jools Holland & Ruby Turner

Indian Summer – Anoushka Shankar

Anta Permana – Siti Nurhaliza

E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) – Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Haven’t Met You Yet – Michael Bublé

Hot Hot Hot – Arrow

Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z) – Beyonce

Upside Down – Diana Ross

Ahead of the playlist release, the King shared that music has “meant a great deal” to him as it “has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places”.