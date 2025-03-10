 
Monday March 10, 2025
King Charles Music Room unveils monarch’s favourite songs: Full List

The King’s Music Room playlists highlights special stories behind Charles’ favourite songs

By Web Desk
March 10, 2025
King Charles, who isn’t known as the most laid-back member of the royal family, is putting on display a rare side of him, which the public would not have anticipated from a monarch before.

In a bid to honour his subjects on the annual Commonwealth Day, the King decided to take help of music to mark the key date on the royal calendar.

Buckingham Palace on Monday released a delightful video of the King announcing the release of his playlist, which gives a glimpse into his 'personal musical taste.

Here The King’s Music Room complete song list:

  • Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small
  • The Loco-Motion – Kylie Minogue
  • The Very Thought of You – Al Bowlly
  • La Vie En Rose – Grace Jones
  • Love Me Again – Raye
  • Mpempem Do Me – Daddy Lumba
  • Kante – Davido (feat Fave)
  • The Click Song – Miriam Makeba
  • My Country Man – Jools Holland & Ruby Turner
  • Indian Summer – Anoushka Shankar
  • Anta Permana – Siti Nurhaliza
  • E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) – Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
  • Haven’t Met You Yet – Michael Bublé
  • Hot Hot Hot – Arrow
  • Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z) – Beyonce
  • Upside Down – Diana Ross 

Ahead of the playlist release, the King shared that music has “meant a great deal” to him as it “has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places”.