Brandon Sklenar finally responds to wearing same pin as Justin Baldoni

Brandon Sklenar has recently broken silence on wearing the same pin as Justin Baldoni earlier this month.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Drop movie at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 9, the It Ends With Us star explained the real reason behind wearing same pin as Justin during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2.

Brandon replied, “Honestly, no. I wish I could say there was.”

The 1923 actor further said, “That was a total happenstance.”

“I woke up in the morning and saw an article and I was like, 'Oh, damn.' I literally had no idea,” confessed the 34-year-old.

Brandon opened up that he wanted to wear like a floral brooch of some kind and that was the colour that he found it best.

“And, lo and behold, someone also wore that prior to me wearing it,” he stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brandon reflected on his working experience with Meghann Fahy while filming thriller movie, Drop.

“It helps if you have a real relationship and you really vibe with the people you're working with and you can have a good time,” continued the actor.

Brandon added, “We had a really, really good time making this movie. I think you can feel it in the movie.”

Earlier, the actor shared his thoughts on supporting Blake Lively amid her legal battle with Justin during Vanity Fair afterparty.

“It's a tough situation. I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place,” mentioned Brandon.

He added, “It's about love. It's about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times.”

Meanwhile, Brandon’s new movie Drop will release in theatres on April 11.