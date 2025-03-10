King Charles pens personal message as Prince Harry makes surprise visit

Buckingham Palace released an official statement personally penned by King Charles as he marked a significant event in this reign.

The monarch – who has not met with his estranged son, Prince Harry, since last year – made a show of strength with his powerful words, promoting a message of peace and unity in times of crisis.

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning,” Charles began, “the Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

He added, “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

The message came nearly 12 hours after the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit in Santa Barbara to meet firefighters, police and paramedics who battled the wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The One805 Rock for Responders benefit on Sunday was held to fund-raise for charities supporting the mental health of the emergency workers. Harry, who was dressed in smart casuals, had signed a guitar along with the performing artists, which was reportedly sold for £6,900.

Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was not in attendance.