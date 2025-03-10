Hailey Bieber takes jab at preaching ‘pastors and preachers’

Hailey Bieber on people thinking she shaded Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber doesn’t seem to be buying anything bananas.

Justin Bieber's better-half and model seems to have had enough of the endless social media speculation surrounding her and husband Justin Bieber, and seemingly took it out on "preachers and pastors", or may be just people putting out false word.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 9, the 28-year-old shared her thoughts on a particular type of online rhetoric that’s been getting under her skin.

“Pastors and preachers really love to just put words together with the same letter and act like it’s HITTING, so crazy,” she wrote.

“‘There’s blessing in the brokenness,’ ‘There’s grace in the gratitude.’ S— drives me bananas.”

She didn’t stop there, adding, “And then people sit there like this eating it up! Anyways…”

Though Hailey didn’t specify what exactly triggered her post, it came just hours after her rep shut down rumors that she had “liked” a shady TikTok comment about Selena Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

A social media user recently claimed Hailey had endorsed a video mocking Gomez and Blanco’s romantic Interview magazine feature.

Her rep was quick to set the record straight, telling Us Weekly, “This never happened. This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”

For years, Hailey has found herself at the center of online chatter due to Justin’s past relationship with Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, and Justin, 31, had an on-again, off-again romance from 2009 to 2018.

Shortly after their final split, the Peaches singer rekindled his relationship with Hailey, and the two tied the knot later that year.

As for the latest round of social media drama, it looks like Hailey has made her stance clear—she’s not here for it.