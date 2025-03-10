Tia Mowry teases ‘Sister, Sister’ reboot after three decades

Tia Mowry addresses ‘Sister, Sister’ return speculations

Tia Mowry broke her silence on the rumours of her famous show Sister, Sister returning to the screen after more than 30 years.

The 46-year-old actress teased that the show might be making a return at a recent Overjoyed event in Los Angeles.

Responding to the queries, she told People Magazine, "Yeah, I mean, never say never. I'm just a huge believer in that, meaning I don't have a crystal ball, but never say never."

Mowry starred in the famous show which aired from 1994 to 1999, along with her twin sibling, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

While she did not shut down the responsibility of the reboot, much to fans’ dismay, Mowry said, "I will say this: It was such a beautiful, amazing show, and a part of me also just wants to leave it there. You know what I mean? Let it be."

She went on to say, "But it was so wonderful and so amazing. So I feel like, to be honest with you, I also have that feeling as well. So I'm like, okay, never say never, but it was such a great show and I wouldn't want to mess it up in any kind of way. It's a classic."

The show marked its 30th anniversary last year in April.