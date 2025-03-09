Lady Gaga shocks reality star Scheana Shay in viral video

Scheana Shay gets surprised by Lady Gaga in recent interview

Lady Gaga shocked Scheana Shay in a recent video by giving her an unexpected shoutout.

The reality star gushed about the Born This Way hitmaker as she reacted to the viral video.

In a Vanity Fair interview, Gaga was asked who she would miss the most out of Vanderpump Rules’ original cast as many cast members bid farewell to the show.

After thinking for a second, the Shallow singer answered, “Scheana.”

Reacting to the nod, Shay told Page Six, “I was literally dying and came back to life.”

She added, “I couldn’t believe that when I got [the clip] sent to me. I watched it so many times that day. I’m like, wait, she said it on a lie detector test!”

Speaking about her love for the pop superstar, Shay shared her plans to see Gaga at the next weekend.

“I’m going to SNL on Saturday to see her. I’m very excited about that,” she said.

The media personality shared that this will not be her first time seeing Gaga in person, as they met up at Lisa Vanderpump’s now-defunct restaurant Pump during Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules.

“We hung out one night and it was just iconic,” Shay gushed.