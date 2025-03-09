Matthew Rhys gets real about inspirations behind iconic role

Matthew Rhys, stunning actor known for his role in The Americans, has recently shared that he’s become more in touch with his emotions over the years now, admitting he "cries easier" now.

The 50-year-old actor, dad to 8-year-old Sam with Keri Russell, revealed that fatherhood gave him a powerful edge in his role in Hallow Road.

Playing a dad racing against time to save his daughter after car crash, he found his own parenting experience helped him tap into the raw emotions of the character.

He said: “I think once you do become a parent and you do allow yourself those thoughts ... the thought of having a child go through what happens in the film is horrifying so all you have to do is allow yourself the real thought of it."

“I cry a lot easier these days since I became a father for reasons I don't know why," Matthew added.

The actor went on saying: “[River] has passed his [driving] test in New York, God Bless him. I think if he can drive there he can drive anywhere.”