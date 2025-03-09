Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunion sparks romance rumours

Jennifer Garner spotted comfortable in Ben Affleck’s house fueling reunion rumours

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck left fans asking if they are ready to give their romance a second chance, after they were spotted together several times recently.

The Gone Girl alum is reportedly the happiest he has ever been since his divorce from the On The Floor hitmaker.

The 52-year-old has also shown inclination towards reuniting with the Elektra actress if he got the chance.

However, Garner, who is in a relationship with John Miller did not reciprocate the sentiment.

Despite her denial, a recent appearance of the 13 Going on 30 alum showed her in a very comfortable state at the Batman star’s home, reigniting reunion rumours.

The mother of three was seen stepping out of the Argo actor’s residence wearing grey sweaters and a black crew neck while carrying a hot beverage in her hand.

It is to be noted that Garner has not been seen with Miller since February 20th, also which further adds to the ongoing speculations.

For the unversed, the former couple got married in 2005 and stayed married for 10 years before eventually separating their ways.