Chris Pratt shares juicy details about 'Moneyball' audition with Brad Pitt

Chris Pratt has recently shared juicy details about his audition for the 2011 movie, Moneyball.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Chris recalled his nerve-wracking audition in front of director Bennett Miller and Brad Pitt, who was cast as baseball player Scott Hatteberg in the Oscar-nominated movie.

“I'm in this audition room with Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, and I’m nervous as you can possibly imagine,” said the 45-year-old.

The Jurassic World Dominion actor mentioned, “I was just, like, sitting here next to Brad and Bennett, who is just a really wonderful director, but he’s kind of a pain... even he knows that!”

“He's kind of complicated, and, you know, he's sitting back like this with his feet up on his desk, and he's just watching me do the scene. He's like, just infuriating, but I love him,” continued Chris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed, “Bennet was like: ‘Yeah, it just kind of feels like you're auditioning for this role. You know, this is supposed to be your house, and it feels like you’re a guy who's auditioning next to Brad and you’re nervous about it.”

However, Chris opened up that he took the criticism to his advantage, saying, “I was like: ‘Okay.’ And I said: ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your feet off my desk!’”

“I kicked him out, and I said: ‘You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in then we'll do the audition!’ And it worked!” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Chris can be seen in Netflix’s sci-fi action movie, The Electric State.