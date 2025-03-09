Bill Maher calls out academy for turning back on 'Emilia Pérez'

Bill Maher, outspoken comedian and host of Real Time with Bill Maher who never holds back his opinions, recently spoke out about Emilia Pérez's shocking snub at this year's Oscars.

The 60-year-old writer and comedian is putting the blame on "cancel culture."

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher, the host suggested that the backlash against lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon played a big role in the film missing out on big wins.

Maher pointed out that the controversy surrounding her may have hurt the movie’s chances, despite its potential to sweep the awards.

"There are people who say cancel culture isn’t a real thing and I would say to them, ‘It just happened at the Oscars,’" Maher shared.

"You may not think it happened but the movie that was going to win it all was Emilia Pérez," he added.

Netflix film scored 13 Oscar nominations, the most of any movie this year. But despite all the buzz, it only took home two trophies: Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song for "El Mal."

Maher thinks the film’s loss, including Best Picture, may have been influenced by old social media posts from Gascon coming back into the spotlight. However, He further praised her performance, saying: "God bless her, she did a great job."