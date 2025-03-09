Florence Pugh shares rare insights about ‘Thunderbolts’ movie

Florence Pugh has recently shared her experience working in the upcoming movie, Thunderbolts.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Florence explained how the movie felt different compared to other projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reflecting on the movie, the Little Women actress said, “It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes.”

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, who also directed the A24-produced Netflix show Beef, was advised to make the movie “something different”.

Jake further said, “There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress revealed what her character sees in Bob, a member of the team played by Lewis Pullman.

“Yelena (plays by Florence) sees parts of herself in him. She’s always been someone that wants to look after people,” said the Oppenheimer star.

Florence added, “She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless. He’s absolutely useless.”

The actress comments about the Marvel edition being indie came after Neon’s Anora won five awards at the Oscars including best picture.

Meanwhile, the actress and director believed that Independent cinema could be the future.