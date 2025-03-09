Prince Harry steps out for meaningful cause after Meghan's nod King Charles

Prince Harry made his first public appearance after his wife Meghan Markle made surprise remarks about their royal title Sussex in her newly released cooking show on Netflix.

As per the Sussexes' fan page, King Charles' youngest son attended the One805 Rock charity concert at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.

The event took place in order to raise funds for the victims of the LA wildfires.

It is important to note that Harry's comments came after Meghan revealed her real feelings about their royal title.

In conversation with People, the Duchess opened up about how significant the title is for her and her little family.

She said, "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."

Meghan said that the title is part of her and Harry's "love story," which was given to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth at their wedding.

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," the Duchess said.