Karla Sofía Gascón reflects on lessons learned from recent 'dark moment'

Karla Sofía Gascón has spoken out about the emotional toll of the recent controversy surrounding her past social media posts.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the Emilia Pérez star, 52, reflected on the challenges she faced after the alleged offensive posts resurfaced, sparking widespread backlash.

"In this last episode, the most talked about and most exposed of my life, several fake accounts were created in my name to add to the pain and confusion," Gascón claimed.

"Absurd and even delirious accusations were thrown at me, which deeply hurt my spirit. Things escalated to a point, and so quickly, that I couldn’t even breathe."

Gascón revealed that the situation took a severe toll on her mental health. "Amid this unexpected, devastating storm, there have been moments when the pain has been so overwhelming that I contemplated the unthinkable," she continued.

"I harbored darker thoughts than those I considered in some of my previous, no less intimate and personal struggles."

Despite the difficulties, Gascón expressed her resilience and determination to learn from the experience. "Somehow" she "made it" through, and now that the controversy is subsiding, she has begun to reflect on the lessons she has learned.

"Now that the storm is calming down a bit" she has been able to "start seeing clearly what I have [she has] learned" through this recent "dark moment" in her life. One of the key takeaways, she noted, is that hatred "cannot be put down with more hatred."

"Fortunately, I have kept my one inch of sanity to see the light at the end of this tunnel of hate and understand that I must be and do better, and correct my past faults, without engaging in more darkness," Gascón said.

"Otherwise, if I play their game, and reciprocate and amplify all that hate others project on me, I will get lost; I will never move forward, and I won’t be able to keep helping others still stuck in the storm."

In her statement, Gascón also offered a sincere apology to those she may have offended. "I humbly ask for forgiveness to all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey," she said.

"I promise to commit to continuing to learn and listen, so as not to make the same mistakes in the future."

Gascón concluded her message by emphasizing the importance of understanding, compassion, and empathy.

"Only through understanding, compassion, forgiveness, and empathy can we build a world where difference is not synonymous with condemnation, but with richness. A world where we can learn and grow as we go. A world where we can all put our shields aside and be ourselves."

The Spanish actress gained international recognition for her portrayal of the titular character in Emilia Pérez, which received the most Oscar nominations at this year's ceremony.

Gascón also made history as the first openly transgender acting nominee to be considered for the Best Actress category.

However, following her historic nomination, Gascón faced intense backlash over alleged old social media posts criticizing Muslim culture, George Floyd, diversity, and more.

The Spanish actress has since deactivated her X account and given several statements and interviews refuting accusations of racism.