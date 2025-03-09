Amanda Seyfried makes shocking revelations about wardrobe malfunction

Amanda Seyfried has recently made shocking revelation about her wardrobe malfunction during the Critics Choice Awards back in 2023.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Dear John actress shared awkward moment she had in front of Twisters star Glen Powell.

“My boobs fell out of my dress,” said the 39-year-old.

The Mean Girls actress mentioned that she “was wearing this amazing vintage dress. I made my stylist dress up in it before I went just for fun”.

“It was kind of sewn together and it started truly falling apart, literally falling off of me on the red carpet,” recalled Amanda.

The Anon actress continued, “I think there were even interviews where I'm saying it's breaking off.”

Earlier, Amanda spoke to Access Hollywood where she disclosed that her dress “keeps breaking and ripping during a red carpet interview.

“I'm just going to take off my dress,” she joked.

The Clapper actress recounted she was “talking to Glen Powell in the corner near my table, and we were joking around about something, and I lifted my arms up, and my boobs were just out. My dress fell apart”.

“We both screamed, and like the gentleman he is, he covered me. He didn’t look… I think. None of us were expecting that, but that dress had truly just given up,” she explained.

Amanda admitted that she “ended up wearing someone else’s jacket on stage because, well, it would’ve just been my boobs”.

Meanwhile, Amanda will next be seen in Long Bright River show, which will premiere on March 13.

The actress will also be seen in Ann Lee, a biopic about the Shakers alongside upcoming thriller, The Housemaid.