Buckingham Palace to release King Charles statement as peace deal looms

King Charles will be exhibiting his power as a monarch to address a crucial issue to mark a significant event.

Buckingham Palace is set to release an important statement on Monday by Charles, who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, in continuation with the monarch’s soft diplomacy tactic.

It is expected that a service will be conducted at Westminster Abbey and Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will also be in attendance.

The King will be speaking about the “uncertain times” and will promote a message of peace, encouraging nations to recognise their differences as a “source of strength and an opportunity for learning” rather than a “problem”.

During the traditional annual ceremony, Charles will highlight the “Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

The message comes as the King has been exercising his diplomatic power to maintain the peace in the European region and the commonwealth amid threats from US President Donald Trump.

The monarch has been involved in the diplomatic negotiations involving the UK, the US and Ukraine.

He warmly welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian leader had a disastrous meeting with Trump just two days after the monarch had invited Trump for a second state visit.

King Charles, who is the head of state for Canada, also had private talks with PM Justin Trudeau after Trump threatened to absorb the country as its 51st state.