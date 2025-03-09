Addison Rae lands in new allegation after latest music video

Addison Rae, who rose to immense fame last year, is accused of copying Britney Spears in her latest music video.
The 24-year-old TikTok-turned-musician seemed to be channeling the Princess of Pop in the behind the scenes shot from the music video of her song, High Fashion.
The shot featured the Diet Pepsi hitmaker wearing a white top with a jeans and an embellished belt.
Fans flocked to the comments section under the popstar’s post, comparing her look to the Toxic hitmaker’s past looks.
“Britney coded we love to see it,” one fan wrote.
While another chimed in, “Dream within a dream Britney reincarnated.”
Echoing the sentiment, one wrote, “It's giving Britney and I am here for it,” and another called her “the future princess of pop.”
Meanwhile one social media user suggested her to be casted as the pop icon in her upcoming biopic, “Starring in the Britney biopic when?”
Rae was seen dancing with her hair wet in the video, which seemed uncannily similar to Spears when she performed on stage under rain, back in 2001.
