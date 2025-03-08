Meghan Markle accused of producing 'fake lifestyle stuff'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has received fresh backlash for her latest Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan'.

An expert has lambasted the Duchess of Sussex for her latest project, dismissing Meghan's new show as 'silly' and 'fake lifestyle stuff.'

Slamming the former Suits star's alleged stunt, commentator Emma Woolf said: "If you're a cook, but this is just silly fakery lifestyle stuff, arranging fruit and then calling it a rainbow platter, which everyone else calls a fruit salad."

She went on: "Let's have a little bit more than that. I think people are really objecting to the the smugness, the fake, the fakery of it all."

In conversation with GB News, she continued: "It is fake. Even the kitchen is not her own. This thing about this is where mama cooks. Well, it's not where mama cooks. And don't refer to yourself as mama in the third person.

"That is really quite close to making me feel sick. This all leaves a bad taste in the mouth, which is not what you want from a cookery and lifestyle show."

The show, which is being viewed as a pivotal moment for the Sussexes, consists of eight 33-minute episodes where Meghan invites famous friends to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Harry and Meghan, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, also gave a glimpse of their two children, Archie and Lilibet in the show.

Despite backlash, the streaming platform has announced that it will release the second season of the show this fall.