Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella spark family buzz 

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s adopted daughter, Bella, has sparked fresh speculation about her relationship with the family after a rare social media interaction.
Bella, 32, who has largely stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight, recently engaged with a post by her half-sister, Sunday Rose, 16, from Nicole’s marriage to country singer Keith Urban. Sunday, who was featured in W Magazine’s “Next in Line” series highlighting celebrity children forging their own paths, shared a striking image from the shoot, which Bella liked on Instagram.
Nicole and Tom adopted Bella and her brother, Connor, during their nearly 11-year marriage before divorcing in 2001. Following their split, Nicole went on to marry Keith, welcoming daughters Sunday and Faith Margaret, 14.
Over the years, Bella has maintained a low profile, keeping her life private and focusing on her career as an artist.
She made headlines in 2015 when she married British IT consultant Max Parker in a Scientology ceremony in London, with neither of her adoptive parents in attendance.
Despite speculation about her ties with her famous family, Bella occasionally gives glimpses into her life, sharing a rare selfie with her nearly 56,000 Instagram followers last December.
