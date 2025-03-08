Kate Middleton steals show in first public outing since illness

After months away from the public eye, the Princess of Wales made a stunning return alongside Prince William, marking her first official engagement since revealing her remission in January.



The royal couple visited Pontypridd Market in Wales, engaging with local business owners affected by devastating floods. In a heartwarming moment, they joined in baking traditional Welsh Cakes to celebrate St. David’s Day.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that Kate’s resilience and grace have solidified her status as the true gem of the royal family.

She added, “Kate and William’s bond has only strengthened through the challenges of the past year.”

Despite a packed schedule of upcoming engagements, Kate remains committed to prioritising her family. During their Wales visit, she shared a rare public display of affection, holding William’s hand at a railway station—delighting royal watchers.

Her radiant appearance and the overwhelming crowd support proved one thing: the world is thrilled to see the beloved princess back, looking healthier and stronger than ever.